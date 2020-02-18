Long-planned renovations to the restrooms in the Paul Poag Theatre for the Performing Arts will get underway soon, city officials said.
The Del Rio City Council during its regular meeting Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution awarding a bid for the renovation of the lobby and restrooms inside the historic theater to DRTX Facility Maintenance LCC.
After Mayor Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano announced the agenda item, Councilman Rowland Garza made the motion to approve the resolution, with Councilman Jim DeReus giving the second.
Lozano asked if council members had questions before voting, and DeReus asked, “How long is this going to take, and is it going to affect any of the (performances) on the schedule?”
“We’re allotting up until May. Ninety days is what we’re giving for that project,” Leno Hernandez, the city’s facilities manager, replied. Hernandez said he is “taking the (theater) schedule into account and modifying work in certain areas so it will be less obtrusive to performances we may have scheduled for the venue.”
“The positive side is that all these presenters are fully aware of the work that’s going to be happening, and they’re very excited about it, so we’ll eat this for this year, because we want this to be done,” Hernandez added.
“The bathrooms are going to be expanded, is that correct?” Councilman Alfredo “Fred” Carranza Jr.
“That’s correct. We’re going to be adding a toilet in every restroom that’s there, and we have four bathrooms, two downstairs and two upstairs,” Hernandez replied.
He added a change will be made so the men’s restrooms are sited on the same side of the theater lobby both downstairs and upstairs, and the women’s restrooms will be sited on the other side of the lobby, both downstairs and upstairs.
“This way there’ll be no confusion in people who go upstairs as to where the restrooms are located,” Hernandez added.
“Any they’re all going to be handicapped-accessible?” Councilwoman Diana Bejarano Salgado asked.
“They’re going to be as handicapped-accessible as possible. We already do have a handicapped-accessible bathroom (separate) from the other restrooms, and it’s fully ADA-compliant, so these will be as ADA-compliant as possible,” Hernandez said.
When Salgado asked if the existing ADA restroom also would be remodeled as part of the renovation, Hernandez replied, “It’s going to aesthetically remodeled to match the look of the other restrooms.”
“So you’ll be giving it a facelift,” Salgado said.
“Yes, we will,” Hernandez replied.
The council then voted unanimously to approve the resolution.
After the vote, Hernandez thanked city staff and the council for supporting the renovation.
“It’s been years in the waiting and making, so I appreciate it,” Hernandez said.
According to documentation in an information packet presented to council members, DRTX Facility Maintenance LCC submitted the only bid considered for the renovation work.
DRTX Facility Maintenance LCC, which is owned by George Liñan of Del Rio, submitted a bid totaling $148,500 for the work.
The information presented to the council shows the funds for the renovation will be taken from unspent funds from the 2015 and 2017 certificates of obligation.
