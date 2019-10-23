The homecoming bonfire, rescheduled after weather conditions did not allow for the traditional pep rally to be held on homecoming week, will be held Thursday, the San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District announced.
Del Rio High School announced it has been cleared to host the traditional homecoming bonfire on Oct. 24, after the Del Rio Freshman football game.
Del Rio High School Principal Dr. Jose Perez shared that the senior class will begin the process of building the bonfire beginning on Monday through Wednesday after school this week, according to a press release.
“The bonfire pep rally is expected to begin at 8 p.m. at Walter D. Levermann Stadium Thursday evening,” according to the release.
The high school encourages the Del Rio community and all school spirit groups to participate in this traditional event.
Smalltown Weather Meteorologist Dan Schreiber said a cold front is expected to pass through the region during the afternoon to evening time frame on Thursday.
“There will be a chance for some brief rain, as well as some breezy winds from the north (20-30 mph), with temperatures around 50 degrees currently projected by Friday morning,” Schreiber said.
The month of October is the heat of transition season in this part of country, Schreiber previously said.
