A celebration honoring loved ones no longer with the living will give Del Rioans the opportunity to enjoy more aspects of the Mexican holiday known as the Day of the Dead during a drive-through experience.
Only a few days are left before Del Rioans celebrate the Day of the Dead with the “Calaveras y Calacas” (skeletons and skulls) and altars at Brown Plaza on Nov. 1-2. New additions to the celebration include the Casa de la Cultura’s Ballet Folklórico Corazón de México performing at the plaza, as well as Del Rioans participating as mannequin Catrinas (a symbol of the Day of the Dead), or skeletons.
