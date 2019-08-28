Alondra April Jimenez, 22, a resident of the 100 block of Encinal Drive, was arrested on Aug. 16, at 3:29 p.m. and charged with abandon endanger a child, criminal negligence, a state jail felony, police say.
Del Rio Police Department Officer Jose Rueda responded to the 2201 North Main St., at the Del Rio Housing Authority, in reference to a child that had been found by a woman, an incident report states.
Rueda made contact with the caller, who stated she had found a child crying on the sidewalk, the woman stated she had been unable to locate the mother, and decided to take the child to the main office, and then called the Del Rio Police Department.
