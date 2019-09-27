The first annual Cooking with the Bulls, a family friendly event replacing the traditional Running with the Bulls – a Loaves and Fishes community pantry fundraiser – will take place this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Del Rio Civic Center.
The community is invited by event organizers to join in on the fun, as the event will continue providing entertainment to the city of Del Rio.
Loaves and Fishes Executive Director Gizela Lenz said there will be bounce castles, corn hole, face painting and other family friendly activities for children and their parents.
“Let’s get together and have fun,” Lenz said.
The highlight of the event will be a barbecue cook-off. Teams will cook raw, uncured beef brisket, pork ribs and chicken provided by the event’s organization.
According to Lenz, winning teams will be given a prize and bragging rights. Attendees can purchase meal tickets to get a plate including the meats cooked the day of the event, additional sides and a beverage.
Cook-off regulations are listed in the event’s Facebook page, at Cooking with the Bulls.
A raffle will also take place during the event and attendees can purchase a separate ticket to win a prize.
Raffle prizes consist of a 65-inch television, a five-burner stainless steel barbecue pit, a recliner chair, a bicycle, a set of four tires, a Yeti cooler, a set of freshwater pearl earrings and necklace, two $100 gift cards from Robert’s Jewelers, three $100 gift cards from Ashley Furniture, and a one-night stay voucher at Holiday Inn Express.
All proceeds will benefit Loaves and Fishes, a community pantry serving local and area residents. The organization provides supplemental food for 1,350 families in the community through its main program, and serves approximately 400 individuals over the age of 60.
For more information, contact Lenz at (830) 719 0122.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.