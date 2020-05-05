The Del Rio Building Standards Commission is getting back to work.
The commission held its April 29 meeting via teleconference.
City Public Works Director Craig Cook, serving in his capacity as the city’s dangerous buildings official, began the meeting with a summary of the work the commission has done to date. Cook presented an update on the city’s substandard structures program.
Three of the Building Standards Commission members called in to participate in the meeting, including its chairman, Isidro Valdez Fernandez, and commissioners Tomas Robles and Jesus Salgado.
“We have had great success with this program. We’ve only had to use the city contract to demolish one structure so far, and that was at 105 Frausto St. All of the others have either been demolished, repaired, secured or are being demolished by the owners, so that has saved the city a great deal of money,” Cook told the commissioners.
Cook then went through each month of work with the commissioners, beginning with November 2019.
He noted a city contractor completed the demolition of the substandard structure on the lot at 105 Frausto St. on March 5 for a total cost of $11,240. Cook also noted the city is in the process of assessing a lien on the property for repayment of the demolition costs.
During November 2019, the city also considered the case of a substandard structure at 1103 Taini St.
“Some demolition of that structure started back in December and tailed off after the end of the year. There happens to be a city employee who is a member of that family, so we’ve encouraged him to encourage his family to finish that project,” Cook said.
He told the commissioners although some demolition work has begun on the site, it doesn’t look like any of the demolition debris has been removed from the property.
In December 2019, the commission considered properties at 604 N. Main St., 507 W. Fourth St. and 509 Ave. T.
Cook said the commission later in its meeting would discuss the North Main and West Fourth Street properties in detail and noted the building at 509 Ave. T was demolished in January.
Cook reminded the commission in January, it discussed properties at 906 Las Vacas St. and 309 W. Garza St.
“Today, half the building is gone at 906 Las Vacas, so that’s encouraging,” Cook said.
He added the owner of the property at 309 W. Garza St. is also making steady progress demolishing the substandard building on that lot, and Cook reminded the commission the owner lives in Big Lake, so he comes to Del Rio once or twice a month.
“The demolition seems to be progressing nicely,” Cook said.
In February, the commission considered buildings at 1007 Taini St., 710 Rio Grande St., 101 Urista St. and 403 Plaza Ave.
“At 1007 Taini, you had the owner demolish the shed in the back yard and finish securing the building, and both of those have been done,” Cook told the commission.
He noted the structure at 710 Rio Grande has been demolished, but the owner has yet to move the demolition debris from the property.
Cook reminded the property a 101 Urista St. continued a small blue house.
“We were discussing whether the owner could or couldn’t rebuild because that property is in the floodplain, and the package that I sent to the owner was returned by the postal service, so I mailed the very same package to the potential (new) owner who came and introduced himself with the owner, so he’s got it now, and we’ll monitor that,” Cook said.
Cook said he researched, and the owner or new owner may be able to rebuild, but must hire a professional engineer who must consult a certified floodplain manager and a decision could be made whether to rebuild or not.
Cook said repair work at 403 Plaza Ave., a home owned by Dolly Calderon, “seems to be progressing.”
“They’ve taken a lot of time to fix the roof, to replace the roof, and it looks like they’re done, with new fascia. If it’s not done, it’s within a day or two of being done, and the next plan is to go inside and repair the interior walls,” Cook said.
In summary, Cook said, he believes the substandard building program has been “a great success story.”
Cook told the commission so far, one structure has been demolished by a city contractor, and four buildings have been demolished by their owners. He added three other buildings are in the process of being demolished, and four buildings have been repaired or secured by their owners. Two other buildings, Cook added, were demolished by their owners before being brought before the commission.
