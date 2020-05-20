City of Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano congratulated the Class of 2020, while sharing words of encouragement to the graduates and recognizing others that contributed to their success.
Via an online video on Thursday, Lozano congratulated all the students graduating this spring semester from Del Rio High School, Early College High School, Premiere High School, Blended Academy, Heritage Academy, Comstock High School, Southwest Texas Junior College and Sul Ross State University. He also reminded them the ongoing novel coronavirus or COVID-19 crisis, amongst other things, cannot take away the achievements they have accomplished.
“Class of 2020, I know you have faced many cancellations because of this pandemic, I also know that there’s not much I or anyone can say to make it better, because you have looked forward to this for years. But, I want to remind you that nothing can take away all that you have accomplished over the past four years,” Lozano said.
Lozano added it’s understandable for graduates to be disappointed right now as graduation is the final event marking their educational career, but reminds them to be grateful for what they do have.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.