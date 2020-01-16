U.S. Marshal Susan Pamerleau, of the Western District of Texas, swore in 12 new members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday, in a ceremony held at the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Del Rio.
The new members represent local and state law enforcement agencies, and received federal authority to locate and apprehend federal and state fugitives. The U.S. Marshals have the broadest arrest authority among federal law enforcement agencies, and provide assistance to state and local agencies in locating and apprehending their most violent figures.
The newly sworn in members can exercise U.S. Marshals authority, such as crossing jurisdictional lines.
“We couldn’t do one of our critical missions without our local, state and federal partners. Task force officers are vital to the success of the whole team, together enabling us to keep our communities safe and take off the streets those who are a danger to our neighborhoods,” Parmeleau said.
Strong partnerships with local, state and federal law enforcement create strong bonds and ensure fugitives are arrested, while keeping neighborhoods safe, Parmeleau said.
“Like when I was sheriff in Bexar County, by having task force officers from the sheriff’s office work with the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force; that gave us reach beyond Bexar County, beyond the state line, beyond the United States. That helped us tremendously, in bringing to justice those people who committed crimes,” Parmeleau said.
“In talking with one of the sheriffs and individuals that were sworn in today, they’ve got cases that we (the U.S. Marshals) can help them with, and so we’ve got some capabilities and research capability that we can go farther than what they are able to do,” Parmeleau said.
The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force has locations in Alpine, Austin, Del Rio, El Paso, Midland, San Antonio and Waco. The Del Rio division is comprised of task force officers from 17 offices and departments; the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division, Del Rio Police Department, Dimmit County Sheriff’s Office, Eagle Pass Police Department, Edwards County Sheriff’s Office, Kinney County Sheriff’s Office, Maverick County Sheriff’s Office, Real County Sheriff’s Office, Terrell County Sheriff’s Office, Uvalde Police Department, Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office, Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office, Zavala County Sheriff’s Office, United States Border Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations and the United States Marshals Service.
The U.S. Marshals serve as the leading agency for fugitive apprehension nationwide, arresting more than 86,000 fugitives in the 2018 fiscal year, according to a press release.
