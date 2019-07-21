How can I put this? “I told you so” seems a little harsh and “You read it here first” maybe too understated. Let’s just say readers of this column have the satisfaction of knowing they are on the cutting edge of the information age.
I am referring to the belated discovery by the nation’s media of what is a regular feature here – the Weirdness of the State of Florida. Just this week, national news readers were treated to two prime examples of the extraordinary strangeness of Floridians.
In the first, a Florida woman was arrested after stabbing her boyfriend repeatedly because he claimed he was too tired to make love to her.
In the second, a Florida man severed the penis of his wife’s paramour with scissors and then fled with the detached member in hand.
Both news articles made it appear the episodes were out of the ordinary.
Those of us here know better.
Reporters and headline writers have reduced the perps in these escapades to a singular Sunshine State everyman, dubbed Florida Man.
In time, I am confident that title will be shortened to a one-word sobriquet – Floridaman – to take his place alongside Superman, Batman, and Spiderman.
I am amazed no one in the media noticed Floridaman before. It’s not like he’s especially shy. In fact, it’s hard to go a day without hearing about him.
Here, then, I present a collection of headlines culled from just 18 months of news reports. You will notice a few recurring themes in these accounts – sex, drugs, fast food and alligators – and some of them in interesting combinations.
Due to space constraints, I include only the headlines. Use your most lurid imagination to fill in the details, then double it. You’ll be close.
I won’t try to list them in any particular order, like from Mildly Strange to Outrageously Bizarre, since that’s really a judgment call. However, I will save my favorite for last. Here we go.
• Florida Man attempts to smoke crack in ICU, almost burns down hospital.
• Florida Man flashes buttocks at IHOP after impersonating a police officer to get free food.
• Florida Man bites off neighbor’s ear because he wouldn’t give him a cigarette.
• Florida man claims wife was kidnapped by holograms.
• Florida Man escapes adult novelty store with $300 Jenna Jameson doll in tow.
• Florida Man steals 850 pairs of underwear from Victoria’s Secret.
• Elderly Florida Man caught masturbating in McDonald’s parking lot, claims his privacy was invaded.
• Florida Man attacks nephew over undercooked noodles.
• Florida Man sets apartment complex on fire after manager told him to stop masturbating in front of windows.
• Florida Man arrested for smoking pot in hospital maternity ward.
• Florida Man calls 911 to check on his tax return.
• Florida Man convicted of burying ex-reporter in concrete for his “Magic: The Gathering” collection.
• Florida Man tattoos black widow spider on his face to combat arachnophobia.
• Florida Man sent to jail after pouring hot sauce on 3-month-old puppy.
• Florida Men attack ice cream man who wouldn’t take $20 bill for pickled sausage.
• Florida man arrested after urinating on in-law’s carpet during Thanksgiving gathering.
• Florida Man pokes girlfriend in the eye after she served him waffles instead of pancakes.
• Florida Man attempts to leave store with chainsaw stuffed down his pants.
• Florida Man offers police officer $3 and chicken dinner for sex.
• Florida Man, once arrested for fighting drag queen with a tiki torch while dressed like KKK member, now running for mayor.
• Florida Man tries to avoid court appearance by claiming he has Ebola.
• Florida Man steals 36,000 pounds of Crisco.
• Florida Man caught with “active” meth lab in his pants.
• Florida Man accidentally butt-dials 911 while cooking meth with his mom.
• Masked Florida Man steals $300 worth of sex toys.
• Florida Man escapes prison to buy beer, no one notices.
• Florida Man attacks ATM with hatchet after it refuses to take his check.
• Florida Man rescued from vending machine.
• Naked Florida Man captured after threatening passers-by with sword.
• Florida Man calls 911 to complain about police officer’s slow ticket writing skills.
• Florida Men surprised to learn mannequin is actually dead body.
• Florida Man proposes to girlfriend, ties ring to alligator.
• Florida Man removes facial tattoos with welding grinder.
• Florida Man tells cops drug stash is lawn clippings.
• And my hands-down favorite – Florida Man arrested for having sex with alligator.
(Keep in mind Florida will likely be the deciding factor in the 2020 presidential election, just as it did in 2016. With that in mind, sleep well.)
INTERESTING HOLIDAYS THIS WEEK: July 21 – National Ice Cream Day’ 22nd - Ratcatchers Day; 24th - Tell an Old Joke Day; 26th – All Or Nothing Day. Enjoy.
