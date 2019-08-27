The new Ram football helmets are ugly. The dual, segmented horn helmets are awesome and should be reinstated. Constant change seems to be an accelerated tactic of the times and should be resisted.
Hope the quality of Rams precision on the team far exceeds the grotesque new helmet design. “That’s 30” to quote the esteemed Carl Guys of the older DEL RIO NEWS HERALD.
Joe Davenport
Del Rio, Texas
