A Stephenville woman entering into the United States through the Del Rio port of entry was arrested recently and charged with driving while intoxicated, police records show.
Kristi Lynn Raybourn, 44, whose place of residence is listed at the 6300 block of FM 205, in Stephenville, Texas, was arrested on Feb. 1, at 10:21 a.m. at the Del Rio port of entry, 3140 Spur 239, Del Rio, Texas, records show.
Police records state a Del Rio Police Department officer was dispatched to the port of entry in response to a possibly intoxicated driver.
Upon arrival, the officer made contact with U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, who stated they had sent a female driver to secondary inspection, according to an incident report.
The report states the officer made contact with Raybourn, and smelled a strong odor of alcohol emitting from her breath. The officer also noticed Raybourn’s eyes were extremely dilated, possibly under the influence, the report states.
The officer then performed a standard field sobriety test, and Raybourn was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated first offense, a Class B misdemeanor, records state.
She was transported to the police station for booking and processing, the arrest report states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.