Amistad National Recreation Area Superintendent Chris Ryan on Thursday defended the weekend closure of the park, saying his foremost concern is the safety and well-being of park visitors and staff.
Ryan made his comments in a telephone interview with the Del Rio News-Herald following a meeting Thursday of lake area business owners demanding that the park be reopened on weekends.
“The Amistad National Recreation Area is temporarily closed on the weekends in response to guidance from the local public health service authority and the U.S. Public Health Service consultant, and this is in order to support the nation’s effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” Ryan said.
He noted the park has been closed on weekends since July 11. The Amistad National Recreation Area is open five days a week, from 7 a.m. on Mondays until 10 p.m. on Fridays, he said.
“I want to emphasize that this is a temporary closure, and that the park is open and accessible five days a week, and the reasons why the park is temporarily closed is that there were numerous large gatherings at picnic areas and day use areas throughout the park,” Ryan said.
“For example, at Governor’s Landing, we had large crowds of people and at the Spur 454/San Pedro Cliffs area, we’ve had large groups, and it looked like, to me, when I went out there, a village, there were so many people, and this was not just on one weekend, this was on numerous weekends,” the superintendent added.
Ryan said he has received complaints from other park-goers, including one that reported a group of “90 vehicles” at the end of Spur 454. The caller, Ryan said, claimed that none of the persons gathered in the area was practicing social distancing, and none wore face coverings.
“We’ve also had issues with people crowding on the docks at the boat ramps, repeated instances of people swimming at the boat docks, as well as numerous boats, as many as five or six, up to 30 boats, tied together,” Ryan said.
He said he understands most of the people using the park are obeying the rules.
“They’re trying to do what’s right, and they’re just trying to get out for their mental health, to get away from things, and they’re following the rules. It’s these other groups of people that are not following social distancing, and that’s our main concern,” Ryan said.
Ryan said his number one priority and the number one priority of the park staff is the safety and well-being of visitors and employees.
Ryan said he stays in touch with the local health authority.
“We’re also working regularly with the U.S. Public Health Service authority, whom I spoke with just this morning about this temporary closure,” he said.
Ryan said this health authority also advises staff at other national parks and recreation areas.
“We have other national parks that are completely closed, such as the Padre Island National Seashore and Big Bend National Park, whereas we are open five days a week,” Ryan said.
He said the closure will remain in effect until the local and U.S. health authorities’ guidance changes.
“We’re constantly assessing the situation, but the length of the temporary closure is unknown at this time, and it is in response to the changing conditions of COVID-19. We hope that there will continue to be a downward trend, and we’re following the White House gating criteria on the temporary closure, and that gating criteria states that there needs to be a downward trend of COVID cases for 14 days, and as we all know, the cases in Val Verde County have been increasing,” Ryan said.
Ryan said he has been asked about how many positive COVID-19 cases can be linked to the lake.
“We don’t know that, but what I do know is that there were numerous instances of persons at the park on weekends not practicing social distancing, and we know the lack of social distancing is a major contributing factor in people getting sick, being hospitalized and dying,” Ryan said.
Ryan said he has visited the lake and “seen firsthand these large crowds of visitors.”
“We want to have the park open. We hope that conditions change. We want people to come and recreate in their national park. We want the local businesses to flourish. We support them,” Ryan said.
Ryan said he also wanted to address concerns about the law enforcement presence in the park.
“We have rangers that patrol the park in boats, as well as in vehicles. They park, and they go out and talk to people. They do make contact with these groups of visitors and talk to them about the importance of social distancing,” Ryan said.
He said park staff has also placed signage reminding visitors to practice social distancing and to wear face coverings.
“We have placed messages on the park’s web site, emphasizing the importance of social distancing and we also put messages on social media, more than a week prior to the closure, telling people, ‘Look, these areas may be closed if you don’t follow the safety guidelines from the CDC.’ And that’s what ended up happening,” Ryan said.
“We want people to be safe. Yes, we want conditions to change so we can open up the recreation areas so people can enjoy their national park,” he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.