The Del Rio Economic Development Corporation (EDC) board of directors has approved an application for economic development incentives.
Economic Development Director Oriana Fernandez presented a proposed application for economic development incentives to EDC members Thursday.
Fernandez said she researched other cities with economic development corporations similar to the one established in Del Rio.
“La Marque (Texas) had a similar application to this one I’m presenting to you, and I got permission to use it and tweak it for our benefit. The reason why I came up with this, is that I know some of the veteran board members, every time we get approached by individuals seeking our financial assistance, believe we need to ask more about their past and their financial records,” Fernandez said.
She noted the application she presented to the EDC board is detailed and asks many of the questions she believes the board would want to ask prospective clients.
Fernandez said the application covers the type of facility the client is looking for, the improvements or expansions to be made to the facility, the expected cost, the number of jobs the business anticipates creating in the local area and the anticipated amount of the business’ payroll.
The seven-page application also includes requests for applicants to list previous business partners, other businesses owned by the applicant and information about the proposed project, such as a map and legal description of the property, products and services to be provided, improvements planned, financing sources and new jobs the business expects to create.
Among the more detailed questions included in the application, Fernandez pointed out, are requests for copies of bank statements, copies of the client’s last three years of business and personal financial statements and a personal resume.
“I think this will help alleviate some of the worries or concerns you all might have in the future,” Fernandez said.
EDC board member Leo Martinez asked if the board could formally adopt the application and change it as needed.
“Yes, and if you don’t catch something right now or if in the future you want to tweak something or change something on the application, we can always do that later,” Fernandez said.
EDC board member Eddie Amezcua Jr. asked that the application include three professional references.
“I think it will be very beneficial to have something like this,” Amezcua said.
Amezcua then made a motion to accept the application, with EDC board member Manuel Pacheco giving the second.
The board unanimously approved the application.
