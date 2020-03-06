With so much happening in our city this weekend, it may be easy to overlook one of the more emotional events taking place.
The Wall That Heals, a traveling replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, is set at The Bank & Trust Ram Field, formerly known as Roosevelt Park, until Sunday at 2 p.m. It’s a smaller version of the famous memorial located in Washington D.C. and is open to the public 24 hours a day.
Aside from the wall itself, there are also a variety of exhibits open to the public which show not only the impact the wall has had on visitors, but items that have been created in honor of veterans. I’ve already seen photos of several Del Rioans who have visited the display, and all of them express what an emotional and moving experience it was to view it with their own eyes.
My father served in Vietnam. He was a meteorologist with the United States Air Force, responsible for telling pilots when they could and couldn’t fly, and in his later years he often proudly wore a baseball cap that let everyone know he was a veteran of that war. When he laid him to rest, we made sure to place that cap in his casket because we knew how much it meant to him.
Leading up to the wall’s arrival, I reached out to another friend of mine who was a veteran and who served in Vietnam. I asked him if he would be visiting the wall at any time this weekend. After a moment of hesitation, he answered simply, “No,” and then explained why.
I won’t be mentioning his name or which branch he served in, but I will tell you he saw combat during his time there and that’s one of the big reasons he won’t be visiting the display.
We spoke at length about Vietnam and his time there. What struck me most was how he spoke about being deployed with more than 200 men and returning home with only 17. He said he saw too many friends lose their lives there and that when he returned he had bouts of survivor’s guilt for being one of the ones who made it back.
“I have too many friends’ names on that wall,” he told me.
He also said he had been urged to visit the actual memorial in Washington and the traveling wall but said he had no plans to do so. That may change and he may actually visit it, but I respect his decision. I don’t know if my father would have gone, either, but if he was still around and decided not to go I wouldn’t think less of him much as I don’t think less of my friend.
For those of you who do attend, please take the time to understand what this war meant to not only the families and friends of those who didn’t make it back, but for those who were forever changed by what they experienced there. We often forget about those wounds we can’t see, but that these men and women carry with them every day.
I do want to say “thank you” to the entities who brought this exhibit to Del Rio and to the volunteers who are devoting their time to not only assembling this massive exhibit, but who are educating the public about the wall and its exhibits each day.
Brian Argabright is the sports editor at the Del Rio News-Herald, where he has worked for the last 23 years.
