A Del Rio man is facing charges of public intoxication after disregarding police advice of not going out onto to the street while being in his property, police records state.
Gustavo Barboza, who has three places of residence listed in police records including one in Fort Worth, one in Mineral Wells and one in Del Rio, was arrested on June 7, at 10:50 p.m., at the 200 block of Flores Street, and charged with public intoxication, a Class C misdemeanor, according to the arrest report.
