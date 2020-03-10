The weather is warming up, signs of the spring are up in the air, and with the changing season also comes the possibility of hazardous and extreme weather, local meteorologist Dan Schreiber warned Del Rio and area residents.
“Springtime is nearly upon us here in South Central Texas. In fact, with the volatile weather we’ve seen in the past month, we’ve already seen our first signs of a changing season in the atmosphere,” Schreiber, a certified consulting meteorologist with STWX Strategic Weather Consulting said.
Schreiber said spring in Del Rio often brings much-needed rainfall, warming temperatures, and a transition from dormant plants to new, green life. However, the exit out of wintertime doesn’t always happen peacefully.
“Del Rio is generally one of the first places in the United States to begin transition into springtime, because of our southern latitude. Spring weather is often first noted in February in Del Rio. Officially, the National Weather Service calls March 1 the beginning of ‘meteorological spring,’” he said.
When the weather patterns begin to change, we often see cold air from the north meeting warm air from the Gulf of Mexico. This meeting place of opposing air masses often ends up somewhere near the Del Rio area, extending north through the Great Plains, which results in a threat for violent weather across the region, Schreiber said.
“Understanding a severe weather forecast is essential for safety during the springtime. While Del Rio doesn’t experience the same quantity of severe weather outbreaks as locations further north, storms that generally impact Del Rio can be just as dangerous, and occur with far less warning,” he said.
Aside from lightning, hail and damaging wind gusts are the most prominent weather dangers during the springtime. In flood-prone areas, flash flooding is also a very notable hazard. A tornado or two is often spotted across the region each spring as well.
