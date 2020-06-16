The United States Border Patrol Del Rio Sector held a virtual ceremony Monday morning, to swear in new recruits.
Fourteen new trainees from various parts of the country were sworn in. This was the first ceremony to be presented virtually, according to US Border Patrol Del Rio Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Doyle E. Amidon Jr.
“Typically we would bring them to Del Rio to swear them in,” Amidon said.
The trainees were present for the ceremony through webcam. Amidon addressed the viewers during the ceremony, adding the oath of office is the last formal step the recruits need in order to become Border Patrol agents.
“It’s a pretty momentous thing to get this far. Now that we are doing things virtually, we’re able to include families,” Amidon said, adding once operations are back to normal, Border Patrol will continue to stream the ceremonies for future recruits and their families.
Amidon asked each trainee to raise their hand and repeat the oath of office, before completing the ceremony.
“I … do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic. That I will bear true faith to the state. That I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me, God,” the trainees repeated.
Amidon thanked those that viewed the internal process as “that is very important for everyone to see how we make new Border Patrol agents.”
The virtual ceremony did have audio difficulties in the beginning. Amidon explained the sector’s footprint for those unable to hear the audio the first time, and also how the Border Patrol operates and its mission.
