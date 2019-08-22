The Anti-Bullying Expo Baca-Con, originally scheduled for Saturday, has been rescheduled for Sep. 21. MarkAnthony Baca, Director of Anti-Bullying Expo Baca-Con was involved in a rollover while he was on his way driving down to Del Rio.
Baca was just outside of the state of Arizona when he was involved in the rollover. He was interned in a hospital on Tuesday and released Wednesday morning.
Baca said his van’s front end was smashed in and can be fixed, but it will need a new front end. The box truck and Baca’s equipment, inside the truck, were totaled.
Baca is in crutches and will not be able to perform stunts anytime soon. His friend, who was also in the van, is currently still interned in the hospital and Baca is waiting to hear for updates.
“I can’t leave my guy here alone, so I am waiting to see what is going on,” Baca said.
The expo is being pushed back for two weeks at most, due to the loss of equipment from the rollover.
“We have to push it back a week to two (weeks) so I can somehow buy new or replace equipment … everything was damaged in the box truck,” Baca said.
Baca said if his team did the event without any equipment then he would “probably have lots of upset movie stars, plus our front end equipment for tickets, t-shirts, badges and everything we need will not be available.”
According to Baca, if the expo was still held this weekend, it would be a free event and a loss of $20,000. “Best thing to do is push it back a week or so, so we can have everything we need; the anti-bullying program can’t take a financial hit this big, it will cripple the program,” Baca said.
Baca said the insurance company will replace most of the items that were damaged. “Can’t replace lives though, just glad everyone is OK and no one was fatally injured,” Baca said.
He will be using a rental car to help get his guys home. Baca spoke to Del Rio Civic Center Director Leno Hernandez Wednesday and made arrangements to reschedule for September.
Baca said any tickets purchased prior to the event will be honored for the rescheduled date and buyers will be notified through e-mail. The same will apply to tickets won through social media giveaways.
Celebrities and sponsors are good to go, according to Baca. Vendors can have their contracts honored for the rescheduled event or ask for a refund.
Citizens can find more information and further updates on the expo’s Facebook page.
