One man can go a long way, but when a community joins in the job gets done easier and faster.
Activist and author Mario Vazquez, 91, a Del Rio native who realized his barrio was needing a little help to adequately keep record of those who have been buried at the San Felipe Cemetery, received a little help from the community, and they all got the job done.
After two years of intense labor, Vazquez recently organized two work days, and the members of the community responded overwhelmingly.
Vazquez’s initiative, the San Felipe Cemetery Graves Registration Project, got a little boost on Nov. 9 and Nov. 16, after the News-Herald published a story about Vazquez and his project.
After crunching the numbers and reviewing the data collected, Vazquez reported Wednesday that the field registration phase has been completed.
“The registration is completed, a total of 3,422 graves were registered. Final touches are being reviewed before records are released,” Vazquez said.
Vazquez also said the San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District will be making the section markers for the cemetery. The markers will make it easier for those unfamiliar with the cemetery to navigate the different sections.
Vazquez’s project sparked interest and prompted members from all sectors of the community to help.
On Nov. 9, he said, two ladies showed up to help. The Hildreth family read an article published by the News-Herald and drove down from Comstock, canceling their planned trip to a canyon, Vazquez said.
“Another surprising volunteer was our City Manager Matt Wojnowski who recorded one section by himself,” he said.
On Nov. 16 members of the Boy Scouts Troop 255, members of the Rotary Club of Del Rio and Del Rio Host Lions Club, veterans of the armed forces and local citizens showed up, contributing the much needed labor to complete the project.
“Thanks to all for assisting,” Vazquez said.
Once the data collected by the volunteers is sorted and organized, the records will be placed in two volumes and listed alphabetically, the documentation project will show the gridded sections and coordinates, in order to lead a person to exact burial location, Vazquez said.
Prior to Vazquez’s project there were no records available. Included in this registration, a separate file will show all veterans who served our country and where they did their patriotic duty, he said.
Some of the graves covered with overgrown grass and weeds were not recorded, he said. Vazquez encouraged family members to clear the graves of their ancestors.
Vazquez said the graves registration project began after he received many inquiries for information. People, especially from out of town, he said, wanted to find out where the resting place of their loved ones was.
The records will be available for consultation at the Val Verde County Library and at the Whitehead Memorial Museum, Vazquez said.
