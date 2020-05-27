The city of Del Rio and Val Verde County recorded the 15th and 16th cases of the novel coronavirus disease over the Memorial Day weekend, and the 17th case was announced Tuesday.
“The first new case (case 15) is attributed to domestic travel and the second case (case 16) is considered to be community spread related, however the second case is almost certainly a direct result of the first,” an announcement by the city of Del Rio issued on Sunday states.
Both patients remained under quarantine, according to the announcement.
Midday on Tuesday, the 17th case was recorded for the city and county. This case is also considered to be community spread related, per a release by the city of Del Rio.
Out of the previous cases, the 14th patient remains under quarantine while the other 13 have recovered.
Both the city and county recorded the first case on Mar. 24, 2020.
City officials reiterated it is imperative for the community to remain home if they are able to do so, and practice social distancing and all guidelines provided by the Centers of Disease and Control Prevention, and the Texas Department of Health Services.
“If you feel you have been exposed or have any of the following signs and symptoms of the virus, they are advised to contact Val Verde Regional Medical Center Nurse Advice Line at 844 432 5391, with any questions. Listen to the entire message and if you have not been answered, stay on the line to speak with a live nurse.”
Signs and symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, and may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the novel coronavirus.
For more information contact the City of Del Rio Emergency Operations Center at (830) 775 2313.
