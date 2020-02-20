Last night I watched a congressional budget hearing. It was terrifying.
By law, the Congress spends, the president dispenses. I have watched nation-destroying budgets for years, and we must change it!
The House has the power of the purse, with all spending bills originating there, determining your future well-being. They can be somewhat ameliorated in a horse trading Senate, and signed by the president with a gun to his head, otherwise shutting down government to cries of starving children and dying pets if he doesn’t. A contemptible end of civilization as we know it. Washington milk and honey graft soothes the savage beast!
Congress, by law, is required to write a budget, but they don’t. They pick ever larger numbers from a moonstruck sky, with visions of money flowing by tons to voters, friends, perhaps even themselves, giving free stuff enough to guarantee their next special interest election. It’s called a Continuing Resolution without safeguards.
Trump wrote a budget, with the hard work of going line by line, cutting duplicated spending, unproductive spending, removing graft, and every child and their pet tarantula is going to starve stone cold dead because of it. The most villainous man in history, making Hitler a saint.
Over 10 years his budget cuts 4.5 trillion of our 23 trillion dollar deficit, on a pathway to saving a national disaster of biblical proportions.
Oh horror of horrors! Thoughtful people have known forever that if one prolifically spends more revenues year after year than one produces, the end is a deserved catastrophe beyond comprehension. Only those with a garden, a trusty raccoon hound for food, and a strong constitution will live in bare essential comforts.
Trump’s patient budget director kept trying to tell them we are seriously looking at spending only money that fixes problems making sense, eliminating waste, but the Democrats would have none of it, attacking him as a piñata!
He told them that already 10 million Americans are off welfare, 7 million off food stamps, working productively in dignity, producing taxes again, but that only made them crazy mad. That was all due to President Obama’s tax and spend polices, and Trump’s evil balanced budget, booming economies had nothing to do with it! The children will surely starve without (four) after school government program to feed, and parent them.
Representative Rosa De Laura, was so mad she could only whisper the vilest insults with scary glaring eyes, full of hate really saying, “How can we leftist be re-elected if we can’t keep the kids hungry to feed them for our votes!”
Anna and I once toured Congress with a De Laura staff member conducting it, indoctrinating left, and I struggled to the last smidgen of my southern civility not to get on my soapbox to contest her gorilla dust. After the show we made a beeline to the Lincoln Memorial, and I silently spoke to my friend. They are still coming to undo all your nation building, benevolent good for the weakest among us, to again enslave us in the cold chains of an all-powerful evil government, with them in charge.
I felt better seeing the kind wisdom of Lincoln’s weathered marble face, knowing of no such man of sterling character that day to again save our floundering nation. My father was born in 1892, reminding me of Lincoln, quiet, cerebral, never hating others of any hue or color, and only seeking to make life better for others when he could.
This screeching hyperbole lasted until midnight, and I just had to get up early this morning to express my innermost need to keep America free, and great for a few more years.
No nation can survive run on hate, discord and corruption. That was all I saw last evening. Smallest of men and women, immorally demanding unsustainable lifestyles with absolutely no interest in building greater futures in responsibility, requiring personal efforts. It was all entitlement to the throne of sure comforts without effort, plus graft! I am afraid to be hopeful, knowing that people actually vote for such immorality, ever willing to win elections anyway they can, living high today at the expense of tomorrow’s death.
So don’t vote for anyone who covers the airways with seductive words you will never meet. That’s establishment money, and nothing will change. Vote for the one who campaigns here, and tell them to balance the dad gun budget! It’s now or never with receding odds!
Gene Chapman grew up on a farm in Arkansas but has lived on the Texas border for many years. He is a former chairman of the Val Verde County Republican Party. He is a guest columnist. The News-Herald does not endorse the opinion of guest columnists. The opinions expressed in this commentary are the columnist’s own.
