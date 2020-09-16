An aggressive man was recently arrested and charged with criminal mischief and assault, after breaking into a local restaurant in the city’s commercial district and threatening with killing the employees, police records state.
Anthony Zapata Barbosa, 20, whose place of residence is listed at the 7300 block of Willis Avenue, in Fort Worth, Texas, was arrested on Aug. 27, at 10:34 p.m., according to police records.
