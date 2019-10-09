A local teen was arrested after a hit and run in the city’s east side, occurring on Sept. 26.
Mark Anthony Martinez, 18, whose place of residence is listed at the 100 block of Pauline Avenue, was arrested on that date at 12:00 p.m., according to police records.
Del Rio Police Department officers responded to the 711 block of East Cortinas Street for a report of a hit and run on a vehicle, police records state.
A police officer on the scene met with a UPS employee who witnessed the incident, according to the records.
Martinez was arrested at his place of residence, and charged with duty on striking an unattended vehicle, a Class B misdemeanor, according to the arrest report.
