Val Verde County Commissioner Pct. 4 Gustavo “Gus” Flores said Monday he hopes to resume food distribution events in his precinct this week.
Flores said he briefly paused the food distribution events at the Val Verde County Community Center on Leonel Martinez Boulevard after one of the workers in his precinct crew tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago. He said no food distribution event was held during the past week.
“One of my crew tested positive about two weeks ago, and we all went and got tested, the workers at the community center, the other members of my road crew and myself, and all those tests came back negative,” Flores said.
“Right now, I’ve got one of my workers at the community center calling the (Laredo) Food Bank to see if they can line something up for later this week, maybe Thursday or Friday, so we can have food distribution again,” the commissioner added.
Flores said he paused the food distribution event at the community center because he wanted to make sure there were adequate precautions in place to protect the Precinct 4 workers who had out the bags of food, the workers and volunteers at the community center and the members of the public who participate in the food drives.
“We’re risking a lot by doing this, and people need to understand we had to stop it for a good reason. It’s not because we didn’t want to help the people,” Flores said.
The commissioner said safety measures during the next food distribution event will be even more stringent than they have been previously.
“People have to keep the windows of their vehicles rolled up, and they have to be wearing masks. They also have to make sure that their trucks or hatchbacks are open, so that we’re not handing the food to anybody, we’re just placing the bags in their vehicle,” Flores said.
“If they don’t comply with these guidelines, we’re not going to help them, we’re just going to ask them to leave the line. They have to have their windows rolled up, be wearing masks and have their trunks open,” he added.
Flores said the measures are strictly precautionary.
“Nobody wants to get sick and take this home to their families, nobody does. I want to help people, but they need to understand that we’re taking a big chance, and they need to comply with the rules we’re putting in place,” Flores said.
Flores said although he could not identify the employee who tested positive, he said he does check on the man frequently and said the employee has not needed to be hospitalized.
“As a commissioner, I’m here to help the people, but right now, I need them to help me, too, by complying with these rules,” Flores said.
