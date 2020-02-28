Colorful costumes, parasols, fans and ribbons, as well as a pair of dragons and a lively lion, marked the Chinese New Year celebration in downtown Del Rio Saturday.
The annual festivities, which this year ring in the Year of the Rat, an auspicious character in the Chinese animal zodiac, were organized and funded by Diane Stern and her husband, Del Rio attorney Jack Stern.
Diane Stern has for years served as the city’s unofficial ambassadress of Chinese culture in Del Rio. In addition to the annual Chinese New Year Parade and celebration, the Sterns each year host a dinner celebrating the Chinese New Year, at which she serves Far Eastern specialties to several dozen friends.
Following the parade, which began in the parking lot outside the BBVA Bank and continued south to the Paul Poag Theatre, participants filed into the theater, where they presented several different dances for parents and friends.
Nancy Lin, Diane Stern’s sister, served as master of ceremonies, and introduced the various dances, which included a ribbon dance, a fan dance and an umbrella dance.
Lin told the audience the two “dragons” in the parade had been specially-made in China.
“Jack and Diane moved here about 12 years ago, and they fell in love with Del Rio, and today, their love for this place is even greater,” Lin said.
Lin invited her sister to the stage to speak before the start of the program.
“Thank you all for coming, and I hope you all enjoy this celebration of the Chinese New Year. Thank you to the Cardwell Head Start students, teachers, parents and principal for supporting this program. I also want to thank the high school and junior high school students who participated,” Diane Stern said.
“I hope you all enjoy the performances, and I hope to see you all again next year,” she added.
Lin recognized Del Rio Mayor Bruni “Ralphy” Lozano, who also participated in the parade, and thanked members of the Del Rio Downtown Association, the Miss Val Verde Pageant system and Miss Annie’s Straight Up Dance.
