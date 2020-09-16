A convicted sex offender was arrested by U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Eagle Pass Station on Sept. 13, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Wednesday.
Agents arrested Jose Ernesto Villalta-Arevalo, 33, a citizen of El Salvador, shortly after he entered the United States illegally. During processing, agents discovered that Villalta-Arevalo was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child in Prince George’s County, Maryland in 2018 and was sentenced to one year incarceration, according to the agency.
Villalta-Arevalo was removed from the United States in 2020.
As a convicted felon, he faces a charge of Title 8 United States Code Section 1326 – reentry after deportation, which carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.
