Jan. 23
Elias Gallegos
DWI with child younger than 15 years of age
Texas Department of Public Safety
Gerardo Garza
Resisting arrest search or transportation
Del Rio Police Department
Jose Ortiz
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Val Verde County Sheriff's Office
Robert Sandoval
Possession of controlled substance w/intent to deliver Penalty Group 1 greater or equal to 1 gram less than 4 grams x3
Val Verde County Sheriff's Office
Angel Vazquez
Failure to appear fail to ID
Failure to appear DWI
Val Verde County Sheriff's Office
Jan. 26
Darron Burt
Racing on highway causing bodily injury
Del Rio Police Department
Marco Angel Casarez
DWI open container
Del Rio Police Department
Doroteo Lozano
Racing on highway causing bodily injury
Del Rio Police Department
Jonathan Villalobos
DWI 2nd
Del Rio Police Department
Jan. 27
Elijah Gage Garcia
DWI
Del Rio Police Department
