Jan. 23

Elias Gallegos

DWI with child younger than 15 years of age

Texas Department of Public Safety

Gerardo Garza

Resisting arrest search or transportation

Del Rio Police Department

Jose Ortiz

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Val Verde County Sheriff's Office

Robert Sandoval

Possession of controlled substance w/intent to deliver Penalty Group 1 greater or equal to 1 gram less than 4 grams x3

Val Verde County Sheriff's Office

Angel Vazquez

Failure to appear fail to ID

Failure to appear DWI

Val Verde County Sheriff's Office

Jan. 26

Darron Burt

Racing on highway causing bodily injury

Del Rio Police Department

Marco Angel Casarez

DWI open container

Del Rio Police Department

Doroteo Lozano

Racing on highway causing bodily injury

Del Rio Police Department

Jonathan Villalobos

DWI 2nd

Del Rio Police Department

Jan. 27

Elijah Gage Garcia

DWI

Del Rio Police Department

