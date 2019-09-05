It was a total team effort in Brackettville’s football season opener.
Behind the running of Michael Falcon, the Tigers traveled to Woodsboro and handed the Eagles a 64-6 thrashing Friday night in the season opener for both teams.
Brackett scored twice in each quarter and built a 36-0 lead by halftime.
Quarterback Logan Fisher started the scoring in the opening quarter with a 35-yard touchdown run with just under four minutes left to play in the quarter.
Three minutes later, Falcon scored the first of his five touchdowns on the evening as he raced 21 yards for the score with 25 seconds left in the first quarter. He tacked on the two-point conversion to give the Tigers an early 14-0 lead.
Brackett really opened things up in the second quarter.
Kristopher Creel started things off with a 52-yard punt return for a score. According to the Tigers coaches, Creel finished the game with 206 return yards and would have had three punt return scores had penalties not wiped away two of them.
Brackett continued to apply pressure to the Eagles and added to its lead midway through the second quarter with a one-yard run by Falcon. Creel then added the conversion when he caught a pass from Fisher to make the score 28-0.
With less than a minute to halftime, Joe Martinez got involved in the scoring as he reeled in a pass from Fisher and scored an 18-yard touchdown. Falcon added the conversion to help the Tigers take a 36-0 lead into the break.
The third quarter was more of the same from the Tigers as Falcon scored a pair of one-yard touchdowns and added a pair of two-point conversion to give his team a 52-0 lead headed into the final quarter of play.
Woodsboro’s sole score came early in the fourth quarter as Jacob Esparza found Roger Gonzalez for an eight-yard scoring strike.
Brackett’s offense closed out its scoring about seven minutes later when Falcon added his fifth touchdown of the game to make the score 58-6 with just over a minute left to play.
The Tigers defense added the exclamation point to the game when Javi De Leon intercepted and returned a Woodsboro pass 62 yards for a touchdown as time expired.
The Tigers rolled up 358 yards of total offense including 187 from Falcon. Meanwhile, the defense was keeping the Eagles grounded, allowing -36 yards rushing and just 40 total yards of offense.
Brackett welcomes the La Pryor Bulldogs to town Friday for the Tigers’ home opener. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Tiger Stadium.
