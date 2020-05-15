U.S. Customs and Border Protection has temporarily suspended its unmanned aircraft program in San Angelo, after an incident with one of its aircrafts at Mathis Field, the agency announced Friday afternoon.
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations unmanned aircraft system experienced a nose-wheel collapse, resulting in a hard landing on arrival at its home base on Mathis Field, San Angelo Regional Airport, on May 15, the agency said.
The hard landing resulted in the aircraft departing from the runway and coming to rest in the grass, where it caught on fire.
“The airport fire department arrived on scene within minutes and extinguished a fire on the aircraft,” the agency said.
The initial damage assessment of the aircraft is extensive, but here were no injuries resulting from the incident.
Per Customs and Border Protection policy, an Air and Marine Operations accident investigation team has been activated.
The Air and Marine Operations unit will pause flight operations at San Angelo until further notice, customs said.
