Livestock forage losses deadline is today
Producers in Schleicher, Sutton and Val Verde counties are eligible to apply for 2019 Livestock Forage Disaster Program benefits on native pasture, improved pasture, and forage sorghum.
LFP provides compensation to eligible livestock producers who suffer grazing losses for covered livestock due to drought on privately owned or cash leased land or fire on federally managed land.
County committees can only accept applications after notification is received by the National Office of qualifying drought or if a federal agency prohibits producers from grazing normal permitted livestock on federally managed lands due to qualifying fire. Eligible livestock producers must contact the Schleicher-Sutton-Val Verde FSA Office no later than January 30, 2020, for 2019 losses.
Additional Information about LFP, including eligible livestock and fire criteria, is available at the Schleicher-Sutton-Val Verde FSA Office 325-853-3535 x2 or online at: www.fsa.usda.gov.
USDA safety net program enrollment
Agricultural producers now can enroll in the Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage programs – two U.S. Department of Agriculture safety net programs – for the 2019 and 2020 crop year.
Signup for the 2019 crop year closes March 15, 2020, while signup for the 2020 crop year closes June 30, 2020. Producers who have not yet enrolled for 2019 can enroll for both 2019 and 2020 during the same visit to an FSA county office.
Covered commodities include barley, canola, large and small chickpeas, corn, crambe, flaxseed, grain sorghum, lentils, mustard seed, oats, peanuts, dry peas, rapeseed, long grain rice, medium and short grain rice, safflower seed, seed cotton, sesame, soybeans, sunflower seed and wheat.
Loan requests for financing early
The Farm Loan team in Tom Green County is working on operating loans for spring 2020. It is important that potential borrowers submit their requests early so they can be timely processed. The farm loan team can help determine which loan programs are best for applicants.
FSA offers a wide range of low-interest loans that can meet the financial needs of any farm operation for just about any purpose. The traditional farm operating and farm ownership loans can help large and small farm operations take advantage of early purchasing discounts for spring inputs as well expenses throughout the year.
Microloans are a simplified loan program that will provide up to $50,000 for both Farm Ownership and Operating Microloans to eligible applicants.
Please call the Schleicher-Sutton-Val Verde County office at 325-853-3535 x2, if you have questions about any of the loans available through FSA.
