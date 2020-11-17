The Wednesday, November 18, newspaper will be the final edition of The Del Rio News-Herald.
Effective immediately, The Del Rio News-Herald will no longer publish a newspaper or Grande Magazine or serve the Val Verde community.
“Retiring the Del Rio News-Herald this week is an incredibly difficult decision, one made only after long and deep consideration,” said Leonard Woolsey, President of Southern Newspapers Inc., which owns the News-Herald. “Del Rio is an essential and vibrant community in both Texas' past and future.”
Woolsey announced the closure to staff on Tuesday, just before the final issue published.
Reaching this conclusion is painful, Woolsey said.
“Closing this newspaper is not what we wanted to do,” he said. “However, with the current economic conditions and the trends we can see, we can no longer continue to serve the community at the level we feel it deserves.”
The Del Rio News-Herald had its origins in 1884, but the paper took on its current name after a consolidation of two separate titles in 1929.
In April, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the paper reduced its publication days from five to two. That effort to cut costs failed to return the paper to sustainability.
Southern Newspapers Inc. will provide compensation packages to Del Rio News-Herald employees, in gratitude for their service.
Subscribers will be refunded the balance of their account. Call 830-775-1551 or email circulation@delrionewsherald.com before the end of November with questions.
“We thank the Val Verde residents, community, employees, subscribers, advertisers and all the other partners who helped The Del Rio News-Herald serve the community,” Woolsey said. “We wish only the best for the community.”