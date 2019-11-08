Mario Vazquez looks up from the clipboard he’s holding and stares out over the fields of graves in Del Rio’s historic San Felipe Cemetery.
For two years, Vazquez has labored, mostly alone, to try and catalog all of the marked graves in the cemetery but now, he said, he needs some help.
A cool autumn breeze blew through the cemetery as Vazquez began his cataloging session on Wednesday, soughing through the upright branches of the cypresses and ruffling the fabric petals of flowers left on gravesites from the recent Día de los Muertos observations.
He gestured in the direction of the graves.
“There’s no record of people that are buried here,” he said, shaking his head.
Vazquez said he believes the San Felipe Cemetery was first used in the 1930s.
“I think it was 1934, when they stopped using the old cemetery,” he said, referring to an even older cemetery to the south, El Cementerio De La Loma De La Cruz, the Cemetery of the Hill of the Cross.
The San Felipe Cemetery, located off Brodbent Avenue in the Barrio San Felipe in south Del Rio, is still being used.
For many years, the cemetery had a dedicated caretaker, Jesus “Jesse” Cardenas, who took care of the grounds and whose knowledge about who was buried where was encyclopedic. But much of that knowledge died with Cardenas, and Vazquez said there is no permanent record of who is buried where. Vazquez never met Cardenas, as Vazquez left Del Rio after graduating from high school. He lived and worked in California for 71 years, and his adventures, including a meeting with the President of the United States in the Oval Office, are recounted in his autobiography, “Mario From the Barrio.”
Vazquez returned to his hometown two years ago and began working on the graves registration project soon after. He said the project is important to him for a number of reasons.
“People come in from out of town. They may have moved from here long ago. Their parents or grandparents lived here, then they died, and they were buried here. Now they come back from California or Illinois or wherever to see the graves, and there’s no record. Nobody recorded where people were buried,” he said.
Vazquez, 91, knew many of the people buried in the cemetery. He said he remembers many of their stories.
He recounted the horrific tale of the murder of two sisters, a teacher and a nurse. He also touched on the story of a San Felipe teenager who was somehow able to enlist in the Navy at the start of World War II. By the time authorities discovered he was only 15 and shipped him back to his family in the barrio, the young man had participated in seven major battles in the Pacific theater, Vazquez said.
He also has family members buried in the cemetery, including his grandparents, who came to Del Rio during the Mexican Revolution; his mother and father, two of his brothers.
For Vazquez, the graves registration project is a labor of love and homage to the San Felipe neighborhood where he was born and raised.
He began by creating a rough map of the cemetery and sectioning it into lettered segments. He further divided the segments into numbered grids.
Vazquez is now in the process of going through each of the grids and painstakingly recording the name on each headstone, as well as the date of birth and the date of death.
So far, Vazquez has recorded information for 1,682 graves from 12 of the 23 sections, but he said he needs help in completing the work.
“People do not seem interested, but what I have done has proven very valuable to date,” he said, noting the work he has done so far is archived at the Val Verde County Library and at the Whitehead Memorial Museum.
But, he admits, there is still much to do, and he is asking for help from the public.
Vazquez is asking for anyone interested in helping him with the project to join him at the cemetery at 9 a.m. Saturday. For more information about the project, call Vazquez at (408) 482-5731.
