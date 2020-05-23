Three popular day use areas inside the Amistad National Recreation Area were reopened Friday, park officials announced.
“The day use areas at Governors Landing and Spur 454, along with the San Pedro Cliffs, were reopened to the public on Friday, May 22, in order to spread out the large number of visitors who have gathered in other areas,” Park Superintendent Chris Ryan said Friday.
Ryan said park staff urges visitors to maintain a social distance of at least six feet from other park visitors to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, in accordance with White House and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
“It is important that visitors comply with the above guidelines, so Governors Landing and Spur 454 can be kept open for public use. Before visiting Amistad National Recreation Area, please check the park website at www.nps.gov/amis to determine its operating status,” Ryan said.
According to the national park web site, www.nps.gov/amis, boat ramps and hiking trails inside the park are also open, as are restrooms at the Diablo East, Rough Canyon, Box Canyon and Pecos boat ramps.
Group and regular campgrounds, the Visitor Center and picnic areas at the Viewpoint Cliffs, Rough Canyon, 277 North, 277 South, San Pedro Campground, Black Brush and the Pecos remain closed, according to the park’s web site.
In addition to maintaining social distancing guidelines, Ryan urged park visitors to pick up after themselves.
“We also need the help of the public to keep Amistad beautiful. Trash in the park has been an out of control problem. Visitors are encouraged to either use the trash cans that are provided or pack out whatever they bring in,” Ryan said.
