Del Rioans celebrated the return of a historic mural to the Brown Plaza area on Saturday.
The mural “Yo Soy Tu Hermano” (I am your brother) was re-established and presented to the public during a ceremony honoring the mural’s history.
First installed in 1980, the mural presents the struggles the Latino community faced at the time and symbolizes similar struggles today’s Latinos are facing, according to Casa de la Cultura Executive Director Lupita De La Paz.
Throughout the years, the mural survived various incidents damaging the art, De La Paz said.
One incident was a car crashing into the mural, merely weeks after the mural’s inauguration, De La Paz said.
Another incident was the flood of 1998, in which two panels were washed out by the water, De La Paz said. “The story that I hear, is that some families survived and rode on the two panels, and brought them back after the flood,” De La Paz said.
There’s been numerous times where various organizations have tried to remove the mural, De La Paz said.
“It is our mural, and we are blessed to have it here back in its spot,” De La Paz said.
Now, the mural stands once again in the same location with the art replicated by the original artist, Raul Valdez.
The mural was a first in the city and was painted thanks to efforts by Casa de la Cultura.
Familias Unidas took on the task of making the frame for the mural, according to De La Paz.
Grupo de Danza Azteca Xinachtli blessed the mural during the ceremony and were followed by a performance from Pete Ortiz. Ortiz performed two folk songs reminiscent of the mural’s message.
“We are grateful for the assistance from the city of Del Rio, with Historial Room Tax funds we were able to restore and complete our first of many mural restorations,” De La Paz said.
