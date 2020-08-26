A deeply divided city council voted to reopen the walkways along San Felipe Creek on Friday morning.
Del Rio City Council members on Tuesday voted 4-3 to reopen the creek walking path, over advice from the city’s police chief and the county/city local health authority, both of whom urged the council to wait until after the upcoming Labor Day holiday.
The discussion of whether or not to reopen the walking trails along the creek for walkers, joggers and cyclists was initiated by Councilman Raul C. Ojeda, who asked the police chief and the local health authority for their thoughts on “when we could possibly open up the trail along the creek.”
Val Verde County/City of Del Rio Local Health Authority Dr. J. Gutierrez said his discussions of reopening the walking trail had centered on Labor Day, Sept. 7.
“Labor Day historically marks the end of summer, and visitations to the lake and to the creek tend to drop down ... we’ve gone through so much this summer. Surely we can wait a couple more weeks to get to a point where we can look seriously at opening the creek and do it in phases,” Gutierrez said.
He also recommended the playground equipment and picnic areas remain off-limits, as well as any other areas that might entice people to gather in groups.
“We’ve seen such great progress. Let’s wait a couple more weeks,” the doctor added.
Del Rio Police Department Chief Fred Knoll Jr. concurred.
“I think that shortly after Labor Day, we’re going to look at making those openings ... Right now, I think if we open it all up, let our hair down and get lax, we’re going to have some issues,” Knoll said.
“I understand it’s important for people to get out and about, but our health comes first,” Ojeda said after Gutierrez and Knoll finished making their recommendations.
Councilman Alfredo “Fred” Carranza Jr. said he would like to see the walkway along the creek reopened.
“I agree that the creek and the playground equipment and the use of the grills and the tables and the gatherings, I think that needs to continue (staying closed) going forward ... but I do feel like that we are able, hopefully, to open up the walkways along the creek so people can get out there and exercise,” Carranza said.
He reiterated the reopening would not include any playground equipment, grills, picnic tables or other facilities along the creek where people might gather.
Councilman Jim DeReus agreed.
“As the doctor has said and we’ve all said multiple times, everything about this comes down to individuals exercising a certain level of adult responsibility, and I just feel like we have to place some trust, so I think we should be able to allow the parks to be open,” DeReus said.
“We need to rely on people to be adults. The numbers are looking better, but we cannot get complacent at this time. If we get complacent, people need to realize, and just like we talked about with the golf course last week, if people are violating the rules and not social distancing and hanging out in groups of more than 10, things are going to close down again, so I am in favor of opening the parks and allowing people to actually use them,” DeReus added.
Councilwoman Liz Elizalde De Calderon said she, too, favored reopening and called for a phased approach.
After more discussion, Carranza made a motion to open the walking trail and to keep it open the same hours as any other city parks, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., with Elizalde De Calderon giving the second.
Before the vote, Knoll asked the council to not open immediately so he could have a few days to adequately prepare his staff.
Carranza amended his motion to open the walkway on Friday morning.
Carranza, Elizalde De Calderon, DeReus and Councilman Rowland Garza voted in favor of the motion, with Mayor Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano, Councilwoman Diana Bejarano Salgado and Ojeda opposed.
