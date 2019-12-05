Del Rioans are hoping Lady Luck is on their side, as the 30th annual Wild Game Dinner will provide various prizes, including the popular gun raffle. Those with an appetite can look forward to the variety of wild game meat served for dinner.
The dinner will take place this Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Del Rio Civic Center, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and the event beginning at 6 p.m.
Along with the gun raffle, Del Rioans can try their luck with the silent auction and card raffle.
The silent auction will feature themed baskets with tickets to a Dallas Cowboys game along all the prizes. The baskets include the following themes: coffee, game day, beauty, date, best of Del Rio, pets, hot rod, Christmas, Rudy’s and hometown holiday feels.
Card raffles will be color coded with the prizes being specialty items. Items for the raffle will remain a mystery until the day of the event.
This year, 125 guns will be raffled at the event. More tickets were sold this year compared to last year, according to Del Rio Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Blanca Larson.
Del Rioans can also look forward to vendors in the Red Oak ballroom. Pecans, leather jewelry, recycled metal sculptures, retail meat, local beef jerky, wildlife photography and more will be available for purchase at the event.
Approximately 200 volunteers from the local community will help throughout the day and during the event. Volunteers will include students from Del Rio High School Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps TX-66 and Career and Technical Education programs.
As is for every year, wild game served during the event will be cooked and served by the volunteers. Preparation for the food begins as early as 6 a.m. and is expected to be served between 7-7:15 p.m. to attendees.
