DRPD

Del Rio Police Department

Val Verde County Jail / GEO corrections facility

Mar. 16

Ruby Medrano

Robbery

Val Verde Sheriff's Office

Mar. 18

Juan Antonio Deleon

Burglary of motor vehicle, assault causes bodily injury

Del Rio Police Department

Mar. 28

Samuel Jesus Torres

Unauthorized use of motor vehicle

Del Rio Police Department

Mar. 30

Vanessa Louise Clear

Theft under $2,500 enhanced

Val Verde Sheriff's Office

