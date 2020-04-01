Val Verde County Jail / GEO corrections facility
Mar. 16
Ruby Medrano
Robbery
Val Verde Sheriff's Office
Mar. 18
Juan Antonio Deleon
Burglary of motor vehicle, assault causes bodily injury
Del Rio Police Department
Mar. 28
Samuel Jesus Torres
Unauthorized use of motor vehicle
Del Rio Police Department
Mar. 30
Vanessa Louise Clear
Theft under $2,500 enhanced
Val Verde Sheriff's Office
