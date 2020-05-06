Border Federal Credit Union staff is working to assist the owners of small local businesses apply for monies through an emergency federal loan package aimed at saving jobs.
Abram Rodriguez, marketing and public relations manager at Border Federal Credit Union in Del Rio, and George De Leon, Border Federal Credit Union/Del Rio lending manager, spoke about the loan program in an interview Friday.
Rodriguez emphasized the Paycheck Protection Program, being offered by the federal government through the Small Business Administration in response to the economic crisis sparked by efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, will likely run out of money soon.
The first round of program monies for small businesses was drained in less than two weeks.
Rodriguez said Border Federal Credit Union became a Small Business Administration-approved lender to be able to apply for the second round of Paycheck Protection Program loans on behalf of the credit union’s small business customers.
“When we found out the government was doing this, the Paycheck Protection Program, we got on it right away so we could find out what the process was for us to be come approved to be a PPP lender, and that was during the time when they opened up during the first round of funding,” De Leon said.
Border Federal Credit Union was approved, and “we were prepared for the second round,” he added.
As soon as the Small Business Administration’s application portal opened for the second round of funding on Monday, Border Federal Credit Union staff was ready, he said.
“At that point, we started, and it was challenging at first, because everyone had access to the portal, and it was just saturated by everyone trying to apply. On Monday (April 27) we were only able to submit a couple of applications,” De Leon said.
The Small Business Administration changed its procedures and on Wednesday, from 4 p.m. to 11:59 p.m., allowed small financial institutions to submit their applications.
“That made it so much easier for us, and we were able to submit all the applications we had pending. We’ve been doing really well,” De Leon said.
He said Border Federal Credit Union has been approved for about $3.8 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans for its small business clients in Del Rio, Eagle Pass and Carrizo Springs.
De Leon said about 19 applications have already been submitted and approved.
“These are all small businesses, each averaging about 10 employees that they’re now able to keep on, and we’re grateful to be able to do this for our communities, and we want to show our appreciation by being able to sustain them and keep them afloat during this pandemic,” De Leon said.
Rodriguez and De Leon said Border Federal Credit Union is still accepting applications for the Paycheck Protection Program monies and will continue to do so until the Small Business Administration closes its application portal.
“The loans are available to businesses that have fewer than 500 employees, and businesses need to realize how the funds must be used. 75% must be used for payroll purposes and 25% can be used for utilities and rent,” De Leon said.
“They need to make sure when the forgiveness portion comes in from the government, that’s how they need to be able to justify how those funds were used,” De Leon added.
Businesses who apply for the Paycheck Protection Program monies through Border Federal Credit Union must open an account at the credit union for Border Federal Credit Union to fund the loan.
Business owners interested should call Border Federal Credit Union for an appointment at (830) 774-2328 or visit the credit union’s web site at www.bfcu.com
