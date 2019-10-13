The International Good Neighbor Council Del Rio Chapter is preparing for the 59th Fiesta de la Amistad. Citizens can enjoy a lineup of festivities scheduled for the month of October.
Del Rio’s “Fiesta” schedule kicks off with the “abrazo” ceremony at 4 p.m. at the Amistad Dam on Oct. 18. Dignitaries from the city of Del Rio and the city of Acuña will meet in the middle and embrace in a hug, per tradition of the ceremony.
International Boundary and Water Commission announced the Amistad Dam Road will be closed the entire day of Oct. 18 for the ceremony. Motorists traveling to and from Mexico are advised to use the Del Rio-Acuña International Bridge.
Closure of the road will not affect access to the Air Force Marina.
Following the ceremony will be an event known as “the mayor’s reception.” International Good Neighbor Council Del Rio Chapter member Elsa Reyes said the reception will change this year.
According to Reyes, the reception was previously invitation-only and this year it is open to the public. The reception will be held at the Del Rio Civic Center, 1915 Veterans Blvd, beginning at 7 p.m. on Oct. 18.
On Oct. 19, citizens can view the Fiesta de la Amistad parade and attend the arts and crafts show. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. Parade entries will travel from Ogden Street down South Main and end at the intersection of South Main and Nicholson Street.
U.S. Rep. Will Hurd will serve as Mr. Amistad and the grand marshal for this year’s parade.
The arts and crafts show will be held at Greenwood Park and take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 19-20. There will be live entertainment featuring La Potra and Ballet Folkórico by Casa de la Cultura.
One new event added to the lineup is the Copa de la Amistad. The bull-riding event is presented by Ana’s Chute Out Bullriding and will be at the Val Verde County Fairgrounds, beginning at 7 p.m. on Oct. 19.
The bull-riding event is not a typical competition, competitors will work as teams to earn the highest score. For every ticket sold at the Copa de la Amistad, a dollar will be donated to the city of Del Rio’s “Field of Our Dreams” project.
Closing out the ceremony is another new event, a performance by the Angelo State University Orchestra on Oct. 20 at 6 p.m. The orchestra will perform at the Dr. Alfredo Gutierrez, Jr. Amphitheater and the performance is free to the public.
Citizens can enjoy the performance à la picnic style, by bringing their own food and beverages.
Reyes and former Del Rio Mayor Dora Alcalá said whether people want to experience the tradition aspects of the ceremony or partake in the newest additions to the lineup, there is something for everyone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.