ACUÑA, México – El presidente municipal Roberto de los Santos, acompañado de funcionarios de SEDATU, una dependencia del gobierno federal, y cinco representantes de empresas constructoras, recorrieron el sitio donde se construirá el mercado popular en Ciudad Acuña.
El terreno está ubicado al lado norte del Libramiento Sur Poniente a la altura de las colonias San Antonio y Evaristo Pérez Arreola, frente a las oficinas de la empresa de autotransportes Teissier y cuenta con tres hectáreas.
En entrevistas por separado tanto el alcalde como los funcionarios de la SEDATU coincidieron que no se darán montos de inversión para esta obra que se realizará en media hectárea de terreno pues está en proceso de licitación pública.
Lo que sí se dijo es que el terreno es de tres hectáreas, del que se utilizará media para la construcción de la estructura del mercado popular y los accesos así como el área de carga y descarga.
El presidente municipal Roberto de los Santos dijo que este mercado es una de las obras que más le han solicitado los acuñenses que están acostumbrados a comprar en mercados populares y no en grandes tiendas departamentales.
Asimismo, en el populoso sector habitacional de Acoros se construirá una techumbre de estructura metálica donde se albergará un tianguis, que es otro de los mercados favoritos de muchos de los mexicanos.
Los tianguis son mercados itinerantes y se ponen algunos días de la semana a vender sus productos, pero no en puestos fijos como los que tendrá el mercado popular.
Se espera que en ambos mercados, el popular y el tianguis, los acuñenses encuentren muchos productos de primer necesidad a precios más accesible, y servirá también para que aquellas personas que gustan del comercio adquieran un espacio donde desarrollen esta actividad. Ambas obras deberán estar dando servicio este mismo año.
Officials survey property for upcoming market
ACUÑA, Mexico – Municipal President Roberto de los Santos, accompanied by SEDATU officials – a federal tourism agency – and five representatives of construction companies, surveyed the site where a new market will be built in Ciudad Acuña.
The site is located north of Libramiento Sur Poniente, near the San Antonio and Evaristo Pérez Arreola colonies, across from the offices of Teissier transport company, and is about 3 hectares (7.4 acres).
Interviewed separately, both the mayor and SEDATU officials didn’t disclose how much the project will cost, but they said the construction will cover approximately .5 hectare of land (about 1 acre).
They also said this .5 hectare will be utilized for the construction of the structure as well as the loading area.
De los Santos said this market is one of the most-requested projects by people who reside in the Acoros sector, who are used to buying in popular markets instead of attending large department stores.
De los Santos also said his administration will be building a metal structure in Acoros for a trader’s market, a semi-open type of market also favored by many in Mexico.
The trader’s market is a mobile market opening only some days of the week, with merchants selling their products in a flea market type of disposition.
City officials said they expect people from Acoros will be finding essential products and more accessible prices in both markets. Both projects are expected to be completed this year.
