A chili cook-off competition providing scholarships for graduating students at Comstock Independent School District positively affected the community, a school official said.
The Richard Hinds Memorial Scholarship, which awarded funds raised from the 15th annual Richard Hinds Memorial Chili Cook-Off, provided a total of $24,457 to graduating seniors, Comstock ISD Superintendent O.K. “Buddy” Wolfenbarger, lll said in a letter.
According to Wolfenbarger, the cook-off has supported 84 students at 15 different colleges or universities.
“In the last 13 years, the fund has awarded more than $180,000 in scholarships … With your assistance, more than 20 students have graduated from college, with more expected to graduate this May,” Wolfenbarger said.
Wolfenbarger added there are teachers, nurses, engineers, physical therapists, coaches, mechanics and many other former graduates that owe gratitude to the community.
“You (the community) are essential in helping make the dreams of these students a reality,” Wolfenbarger said and expressed gratitude toward the community.
“Cooking chili really does positively affect the world we live in,” Wolfenbarger said.
The cook off took place in February and Wolfenbarger said since then the world has been turned upside down due to COVID-19, including Comstock.
“We (Comstock ISD) have switched to home learning and we are learning the best ways (and the not so best ways) to keep our students on track,” Wolfenbarger said.
Janita Hinds, creator of the scholarship and chili cook off, will not be able to present the awards to the graduates during this year’s ceremony. This is due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in order to maintain social distancing.
