Marine veterans Luis Martinez, Ruben Gutierrez and their wives attended Del Rio’s Veterans Day Parade hosted by the Val Verde County and the City of Del Rio. The parade went down Veteran’s Boulevard and had a flyover of Laughlin T-6 Texan II aircrafts. Pictured from left to right: Josie Martinez, Luis Martinez, Ruben Gutierrez Jr., Carmen Gutierrez.
Photos by Myer Lee
Val Verde County and the City of Del Rio hosted its annual Veteran’s Day parade on Wednesday morning. Several Del Rioans came out and honked their horns in support of the city’s veterans.
Luis and Josie Martinez’s two sons knew they wanted to join the military at a young age. But the Martinezes wanted them to go to college.
Josie thought she could change their minds. She decided to show them the movie “Full Metal Jacket,” a 1987 war movie Luis, a Marine veteran, said accurately depicts Marine Corps training. Certainly, the movie would frighten and discourage them from joining the military.
