After serving the citizens of Val Verde County for more than three decades, County Tax Assessor Collector Beatriz “Bea” I. Muñoz has announced she will retire at the end of November.
“I will be retiring on the 30th of November, for personal and family reasons and to spend more time with my husband and the rest of my family,” Muñoz said in an interview after announcing her decision.
Muñoz has held the position of county tax assessor collector for about 16 years. She was first appointed to the position by Val Verde County Commissioners Court in 2003.
“I ran my first election for the seat in 2004, unopposed, and I’ve been re-elected to the position in 2008, 2012 and 2016,” Muñoz said.
Muñoz said she will lack a year to fulfill the term to which she was most recently elected, but said she believes her family comes first.
Muñoz was born in Piedras Negras, Coah., Mexico and was raised and attended school in Eagle Pass. She and her family moved to Del Rio in 1965, and she graduated from Del Rio High School in 1967.
“I graduated Jan. 16, 1967, because I had all my credits, so I didn’t have to wait until May. At first, when you’re anxious to work, you just want to work anywhere, and I knew about a little shop downtown, a shoe store, because we lived on Main Street at the time, and I applied and was hired,” Muñoz said.
Muñoz said she has always enjoyed working “because I like the feeling of having money in my pocket.”
“Also, and really more than anything, it was about being able to help my parents, because there were seven of us in the family. I wanted to help out, and that was my first job,” she said.
After selling shoes for a brief time, a friend of Muñoz’s told her about an opening at the Hicksponder plant, which manufactured pants.
“My friend’s sister came and picked me up for an interview because they were hiring, and I was hired to start the following Monday. I worked with that company for 20 years, starting when it was Hicksponder and continuing on when it was Texas Apparel,” she said.
Muñoz worked in the plant’s quality control department and eventually worked as a clerk in the company’s personnel department.
“After that, I was asked if I wanted to take the position of personnel manager, and at the time, the plant had about 600 employees,” she said.
Eventually, the plant closed, and Muñoz began looking for another job.
“I was out here at the courthouse, and I met Wayne Hyde, who asked me what I was doing. He had worked as top management in the same company (Hicksponder/Texas Apparel) and said he could offer me a part-time position for three months,” Muñoz recalled.
Muñoz accepted the job in the tax office, adding, “Everything was new to me, but I wanted to learn.”
“I had worked with people in my old job, and here it was about papers and money and records,” she said.
She began working for the county in September 1985.
“Two months later, one of the girls decided she was going to resign, and Wayne called me in to the office and offered me the full-time job. I was happy, because I really wanted to stay,” she said.
Two years later, a position opened for a supervisor in the collections department, and Muñoz accepted that responsibility.
“From there, I worked 17 years for Wayne Hyde, and one day, he told me, ‘Okay, you’re next,’ and I asked him what he meant, and he said, ‘I’m getting older, and I don’t want to work that much longer, and I think you’re ready for it.’”
Muñoz said she was very different from her old boss, an easygoing extrovert who was a member of many local civic organizations.
“I told him I could never be like him and he said, ‘You don’t have to be like anybody. You just be yourself.’ He encouraged me, and he was always very fair. He did a lot for the employees,” Muñoz said.
“When I worried about it, I asked myself what I had to fear, since I would be dealing with the same people I had always dealt with and doing the job I had always done, and that’s what I did,” she added.
Muñoz was appointed county tax assessor collector, then was elected to the office in four successive general elections. She has never been opposed for the seat.
“To me, that was a blessing,” she said.
Asked how she hoped to be remembered, Muñoz said she hopes people remember that she was fair.
“I want to be remembered as someone who was fair with people. I like people, anybody. Anybody that comes around, I treat them fairly,” she said.
Muñoz said the job isn’t always easy.
“There are laws and rules that have to be followed, and sometimes our answers may not be what people want to hear, but we have to follow the law, and as long as you treat everyone the same, they will understand that you’re fair,” Muñoz said.
She said she would sometimes call difficult customers into her office “to calm them down and just talk to them,” an attribute she believes she learned from her mother.
Muñoz said although she has spent a lifetime working, she is looking forward to the next phase of her life.
“I’m going to find things to do. My husband, Robert “Bobby” Muñoz, and I are also churchgoers, and I intend to help with the church,” Muñoz said.
“I would like to thank the voters of Val Verde County for having that trust in me. I also want to thank all the people I’ve encountered in this office over the years,” Muñoz said.
