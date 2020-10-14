Food distribution for Val Verde County Precinct 1 will remain on hold until further notice, County Commissioner Pct. 1 Martin Wardlaw said.
The commissioner said he canceled Tuesday’s food distribution and food deliveries after receiving the news that one of his crew members tested positive for COVID-19. The precinct’s food distribution will remain indefinitely on hold until his crew recovers from the virus.
This does not mean it is a permanent cancellation of Precinct 1’s food distribution and deliveries, Wardlaw said, adding all crew members have been tested for the virus and once all of them test negative then they will continue to provide food distributions to the public.
According to Wardlaw, he and his crew were ready to begin the food distribution for Tuesday, but prior to that day he received the bad news.
On Sunday, Wardlaw announced the distribution’s cancellation through the precinct’s Facebook page, local radio and other methods in order for the public to be aware.
The precinct’s announcement included a brief statement from Wardlaw apologizing to the public for the short notice.
“I apologize for the short notice, unfortunately Precinct 1 has been affected by COVID-19 and we are taking precautionary measures to not expose anyone,” the announcement states.
All the food has been taken care of and is currently stored in a freezer, Wardlaw said, as it was frozen items.
Dates and times for future food distributions are announced through each precinct’s Facebook page, with each precinct advising attendees to follow COVID-19 regulations.
Val Verde County Commissioners Court discussed recently the possible consolidation of food distributions to serve residents of all four precincts at once, but so far there has been no agreement on the matter.
County commissioners have managed their individual food distribution events within their own precincts since COVID hit Val Verde County in March. This also includes delivery of food baskets to homebound elderly residents and large-scale food distribution events at the county fairgrounds.
(0) comments
