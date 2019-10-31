San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District students experienced the advantage of electric power during an energy awareness celebration held Tuesday in conjunction with Schneider Electric.
High school students, in the sophomore and junior grade levels, worked together by building solar panel toy cars, discussing renewable and non-renewable types of energy and learning how using energy wisely can positively impact the environment.
“By participating in this fun and interactive solar car activity, our goal is that students will be inspired to use energy in a sustainable way,” Schneider Electric said in a release.
The celebration took place at the Gerardo J. Maldonado CTE Center in the afternoon.
Students were separated into teams of three. Each team worked together by aligning and connecting the wiring and layout of the car, then testing the vehicle before they competed against the other teams.
Once all cars were completed and tested, each team’s car competed for the longest distance possible. Due to the weather, the cars could not be taken outside, but CTE Instructor William Davis provided the students an alternative in the form of a lamp.
The cars were tested inside a hallway of the the CTE center.
Davis said the students could not use the car’s installed battery for this portion and had to rely on the efficiency of the car’s design, as well as the solar energy transferred from the lamp.
Teams faced issues such as axels inadvertently directing cars toward the walls, lack of solar energy transferring properly or too much weight decreasing the vehicle’s speed.
When it came to distance, Sergio Castro-Vasquez, Mark Ruiz, and Michael Soto beat their classmates after changing the design of their car with the addition of a second spoiler.
To end the celebration, Davis had the students compete in a drag race, and use the battery installed in the cars. In this race, the winner was determined by the car that reached the end of the hallway first.
William Stuart, Robert Moore, and Naime Lira won the drag race with their blue car reaching the end point first. Stuart, Moore and Lira also redesigned their vehicle and multiple trials.
The team removed the spoiler from their vehicle and changed the front tires from the original small size to a big size. Schneider Electric’s Peyton Loposer said she has seen the same electric cars work in the sunlight, but not at the capacity the students put them through.
The students and teachers thanked Loposer for the opportunity.
The school district entered a public-private partnership with Schneider Electric in 2018, to leverage the district’s energy budget to fund much-needed energy and infrastructure upgrades designed to save money and improve the learning environment for its students, according to a press release from Schneider Electric.
Some improvements included upgrading the building automation systems, installing energy efficient interior and exterior LED lighting, modifying water fixtures, replacing HVAC equipment and updating building envelopes
The school district will generate $25 million in energy savings over the course of the 20-year life of the project and the project will help reduce the district’s utility consumption by 35 percent, according to the release.
