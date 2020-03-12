City council members heard an update on area response to the COVID-19 situation during a work session Tuesday.
City Emergency Management Director John Sheedy said he wanted to give council members an update on the coordination efforts made by various local agencies.
“The primary thing that we’re really focused on doing is keeping our community united, so we’ve got city, we’ve got county, we’ve got numerous federal, state and local agencies, the hospital, school, and we’re trying to keep everybody on the same page because at this point in time there is really, almost, an overabundance of information being released,” Sheedy told the council.
“It’s very easy to overwhelm people, so our intent was to work together as our newly-formed City of Del Rio/Val Verde County Local Emergency Planning Committee, which has been very effective up to this point, and use that as our conduit to prepare and stay coordinated,” he added.
The group’s first decision was to meet weekly and prepare a weekly report, the “COVID-19 Community Planning Report,” Sheedy said.
The report contains the most up-to-date and pertinent information released by state and federal authorities and will be disseminated after the planning committee meets every week, Sheedy said.
The report will be publicly disseminated on the city and county web sites and social media, and given to other local media, including the Del Rio News-Herald, for distribution on their web sites and social media platforms.
Councilman Rowland Garza asked how the city could strengthen its relationship and coordination with local health care professionals to better prepare.
Sheedy replied he believes that coordination is already in place through the planning committee.
He said those meetings will take place at 3 p.m. every Monday at the city’s emergency operations center on the grounds of the airport. He invited the council to attend the meetings, which are also open to the public.
Garza also said he wanted to make sure that “information being disseminated is coming from reliable sources.”
Sheedy briefly reviewed the contents of the report with council members, noting it will include statistics about the cases in the U.S., Texas and Val Verde County, although at present there are no Val Verde County cases.
The report also will include a “frequently-asked questions” section, a section of best prevention measures and other facts and figures about the ongoing event.
“There have been various municipalities across the nation that have canceled big events where large crowds gather – to some extent causing even more paranoia in their communities and I recently read where one gentleman (in Missouri) who was supposed to be in self-quarantine went to a high school function and that whole school had to be shut down and cleaned. My question is, has the state of Texas recommended any cancellations of big events or major events?” Mayor “Bruno” Ralphy Lozano asked.
“Those are things we’re still waiting on. A lot of things will happen once the ‘pandemic’ switch is thrown,” Sheedy replied, noting organizers of the huge annual SXSW festival in Austin recently announced cancellation of the event for 2020.
“The guidance is to avoid all groups, large gatherings of people, just to be safe,” Sheedy added.
He also said that people at risk of contracting COVID-19, for instance, people who have traveled to countries or areas in the U.S. where the disease is spreading more rapidly, can contact a hotline set up by the Texas Department of State Health Services for guidance.
“Are you aware if test kits are available for our area?” the mayor asked.
“There are test kits, but they are very, very limited, I understand, and they can be requested, and that’s something that’s developing very, very quickly, every day,” Sheedy replied, adding that officials are working on a vaccine and the length of time it takes to detect COVID-19 infection.
He added, however, because the disease is new, there is much that is not understood about it yet.
Councilwoman Diana Bejarano Salgado asked if the city was taking any extra steps to take care of the elderly who are transported on the city’s transportation system.
Sheedy said he was not aware of any particular precautions, adding he would research the question.
“At the very minimum, I would think that we would want to wipe surfaces down,” he said.
Sheedy also said he believes the federal government and state was slow to respond to the COVID-19 crisis.
“I think it’s pretty safe to say that we’re not going to contain this. I mean, I don’t want to be a pessimist, but I want to be a realist. I think that this will probably end up like the flu. We aren’t going to be able to contain it,” Sheedy said.
“For most people, for most healthy adults that don’t have secondary illnesses, it’s just very mild,” he added.
Salgado also asked “if any precautions were being taken” with travelers coming from Mexico to Del Rio and those from Del Rio going to Mexico, and Sheedy said there are none of which he is aware.
Councilwoman Liz Elizalde De Calderon, who is the administrator of a local nursing and rehabilitation center, said her business and other nursing homes in Del Rio have changed the chemicals they are using to wipe down the buses used to transport residents.
“I think precautionary measures need to be taken,” Elizalde De Calderon said, asking the city manager to see if similar measures could be taken on city-owned buses.
Councilman Jim De Reus asked if there was “a defining difference” between COVID-19 and “the regular bugs” that visit Del Rio from time to time.
“One thing we don’t want is for a lot of people to rush to the ER and to their doctors when they have regular seasonal flu versus this,” De Reus said.
Sheedy reiterated there is much that is not known about COVID-19.
“I think, outside of the test, it’s very difficult to tell,” he added.
He said persons who have flu-like symptoms are urged to call their personal doctor or call the ER. He said calling beforehand is important so that doctors’ offices and ER staff can take precautions.
“So there is no defining symptom that we are aware of at this time,” De Reus said.
“No,” Sheedy replied.
He later added, “More than likely what they’re going to tell you to do is self-quarantine and monitor your conditions.”
Councilman Raul C. Ojeda asked if the city had a public health official and if it did not, if the council should think about hiring one.
“I think our cooperation with the hospital is working out for right now,” City Manager Matt Wojnowski replied.
Sheedy said the city is currently working with state health officials, but added he remembered when Del Rio has its own health official.
Elizalde De Calderon said another step taken at the nursing and rehabilitation center she runs is to disseminate information about the importance of hand washing and demonstrating the proper hand washing techniques.
“The public in general needs to be aware that they must wash their hands,” Salgado said.
Ojeda asked the city manager to look into filling the city health official position and Wojnowski said he would.
Sheedy urged the council to remain informed and vigilant.
“Chances are this isn’t going to go away. Chances are that we are going to start having cases here. I don’t want to scare anybody, but we need to be realistic,” he said.
The council took no formal action following Sheedy’s report.
