Val Verde County Precinct 2 Commissioner Juan Carlos Vazquez was recently voted to the South Texas Food Bank board of directors, a role that should help boost food security in Del Rio.
Vazquez was recently invited to join the South Texas Food Bank board and after some consideration submitted an application. He was unanimously elected to the board.
“I was real grateful for the opportunity they gave me,” he said.
As a member of the board, the also owner of Del Rio Towing and Wrecker, he can now better serve the people of Val Verde County — in particular, Precinct 2 — both literally and figuratively through a greater volume of food benefits via H-E-B, Sam’s Club and Walmart.
“What’s that gonna mean to Del Rio … is a lot more opportunity to serve the people, low-income people,” he added.
Essentially, Vazquez’s role within the food bank will permit him to distribute additional food to the needy in Val Verde County.
“Right now we’re getting two loads a month but being a board member I’m totally dedicated to growing the amount of people I give food out to for Precinct 2,” he said. “And as we’re growing, I’ll have the insight from the inside as to if we need to bring more food here to Del Rio.”
He said the dual role of being an elected county commissioner and elected South Texas Food Bank board member will empower him to connect the two in a way that will be highly beneficial to the county residents in need; plus it will ensure the facilitation of foodstuff procurement from the South Texas Food Bank in case of any emergency or natural disaster occurring in Val Verde County.
Taking a cue from the San Antonio Food Bank donation playbook, Vazquez indicated that a priority of his is to initiate fundraising via organizations within the community to help support the South Texas Food Bank.
He further said that being on the board will allow the county to reach out to local veterans experiencing food insecurity issues every month.
The South Texas Food Bank, which began operations more than 30 years ago, is based in Laredo and serves eight counties in the South Texas region, including Val Verde, Kinney and Maverick. It oversees a 93,000 square foot space comprised of an industrial kitchen, two large warehouses and walk-in coolers and freezers.
