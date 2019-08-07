The San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District is investigating a report of an active shooter at Del Rio High School. The school district issued a press release this afternoon. This is what we have so far.
SFDRCISD INVESTIGATING REPORTS OF POSSIBLE THREAT TO DRHS
Around mid-day today, SFDRCISD Police received a report of an active shooter at Del Rio High School. SFDRCISD Police Chief Duane Maldonado has confirmed that a parent notified coaching staff of a message circulating on social media that there was an active shooter on campus. Out of an abundance of caution, the coaching staff immediately entered into a lockdown drill. District police was called to the scene, and found that there was no imminent threat to the students on campus.
Police Chief Maldonado did clarify that an ongoing investigation is underway to investigate a separate report of a terroristic threat initiated by a student at the Del Rio High School campus. SFDRCISD is working with the Del Rio Police Department regarding this incident.
In light of recent tragedies in El Paso and in Dayton, Ohio, SFDRCISD is taking all reports very seriously and is on high alert. We especially take care in warning parents and students of the consequences regarding terroristic threats.
