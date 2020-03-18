Amid the novel coronavirus emergency, the Commodity Supplemental Food Program, also known as the food bag for senior citizens, is seeing an uptick in the number of individuals picking up their groceries at the Val Verde Community Center, county officials said.
While seeing a large number of individuals over the last couple of days, county officials responded by implementing a drive-thru lane.
Between Monday and Tuesday morning, 854 individuals had picked up their food bag at the center, at 1690 Cienegas Rd.
Center officials said they normally deliver half of that over the first two days of the monthly drive.
“We decided to implement a drive-thru for the safety and well-being of the county employees at the center and the public, we have three county employees and a large number of volunteers that help bag the goods and deliver the bag to the public,” Val Verde County Commissioner Pct. 4 Gustavo “Gus” Flores said.
On Monday, Val Verde County Judge Lewis Owens signed a declaration of disaster, in response to the coronavirus – COVID-19 – pandemic, which is effectively canceling large gatherings of 50 people or more.
As of Tuesday afternoon no cases have been confirmed in Del Rio or Val Verde County by elected officials or hospital officials, but the spread of the respiratory disease is growing nationwide and also in Texas.
The Texas Department of Human Health Services reported 1,268 individuals have been tested for COVID-19, with a total of 64 confirmed cases, two pending county assignment and one death.
The food bag program in Val Verde County presents senior citizens 60 and above with a bag of groceries free of charge every month, for those who qualify.
The program is federally funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and is administered by the Food and Nutrition Service and the Texas Department of Agriculture.
USDA and the Texas Department of Agriculture provide food and administrative funds to the South Texas Food Bank, in Laredo, to supplement the diets of the most vulnerable population groups.
The food bank determines the eligibility of applicants, distributes the foods, and provides nutrition education. Program recipients receive a grocery bag of supplemental food every month of the year.
There are currently 1,480 individuals registered in this program at the Val Verde Community Center, county officials said.
Tuesday morning the volunteers were catering to a line of vehicles which was lengthy at times, formed on the center’s north side, while citizens benefiting from the program stayed in their vehicles.
“We are trying to serve the people of Val Verde County as much as we can, they just come here and present their card, we run it through the system and they get their food bag all while they are waiting in their vehicles,” center director Sandra Velez said.
Center volunteers wore face masks and rubber gloves for the protection of the public and their own, she said.
They were also constantly disinfecting their hands with hand sanitizer.
In the meantime, the center was closed to the public, with services such as the social security offices and the utility bills assistance program postponed until further notice.
Velez said that for now the food bag program will not be taking any new applicants, and they will be adjusting as needed since the emergency represents a fluid situation changing constantly.
