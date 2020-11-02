Sugar skulls hang outside the Casa de la Cultura’s building, waiting to be picked up and decorated by Del Rioans in honor of Day of the Dead. The Casa de la Cultura and the Consulate of Mexico in Del Rio kicked off the festivities with online videos teaching Del Rioans how to make the skulls with sugar or chocolate.
The Casa de la Cultura and Consulate of Mexico in Del Rio kicked off Day of the Dead celebrations, and announced a sugar skull decorating contest.
The Casa and the consulate prepared over 300 individual sugar skulls for people to pick up on the outside of Casa’s building on 302 Cantu St. Each sugar skull was placed in a plastic bag for people to pick up at their convenience.
